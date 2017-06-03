Nevada Republicans split on handling of massive budget hole

Nevada Republicans united in their support for Education Savings Accounts are splitting on how to handle the fallout after Democrats removed it from the budget.
In retaliation, Republican lawmakers voted against the two-year spending plan this week.
Most budget provisions passed anyway to Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
But a biennial tax bill in the Senate requires two-thirds' approval.
Republican Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson said Saturday his caucus will continue to stand against it.
The state treasurer's 2017 bonding affordability report shows that that could blow a $270 million hole in next biennium's budget.
Roberson's counterpart in the Assembly expressed concern with that approach.
Republican Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson said he has no negotiating partners willing to put their political career on the line to do what's best for the state.
Sandoval is refusing to call a special session.
