China-built beer tanks on last leg of journey to NY brewery

The trucking firm working with Genesee Brewery to deliver 12 massive beer tanks to the company's downtown Rochester facility is still working out how to get them there.
The fermentation tanks built in China arrived this week in suburban Rochester via barges on the Erie Canal. They started their 225-mile westward voyage two weeks ago at the waterway's eastern terminus in Waterford, near Albany.
The tanks are 20 feet wide and 60 feet tall, making them too big to be hauled long distance by truck or rail. They're at a lock in Gates, just outside Rochester, and will be loaded onto large flat-bed trucks for the approximately 5-mile trip to the brewery.
The route the trucks will take is expected to be finalized today, with the first tanks likely to be off-loaded at the brewery starting Saturday.
