Business

June 02, 2017 8:10 AM

China-built beer tanks on last leg of journey to NY brewery

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y.

The trucking firm working with Genesee Brewery to deliver 12 massive beer tanks to the company's downtown Rochester facility is still working out how to get them there.

The fermentation tanks built in China arrived this week in suburban Rochester via barges on the Erie Canal. They started their 225-mile westward voyage two weeks ago at the waterway's eastern terminus in Waterford, near Albany.

The tanks are 20 feet wide and 60 feet tall, making them too big to be hauled long distance by truck or rail. They're at a lock in Gates, just outside Rochester, and will be loaded onto large flat-bed trucks for the approximately 5-mile trip to the brewery.

The route the trucks will take is expected to be finalized today, with the first tanks likely to be off-loaded at the brewery starting Saturday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos