Business

June 02, 2017 3:34 AM

House gives final OK to its budget; talks with Senate next

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina House decided to meet in the wee hours to complete work on its version of the state budget.

The chamber convened early Friday just after midnight and quickly approved its two-year government spending plan by a vote of 80-31.

It was the second of two required votes on the Republican proposal. Preliminary approval came late Thursday after several hours of debate. About a dozen Democrats joined nearly all Republicans voting for the plan.

The bill now returns to the Senate, which approved its own plan last month. The GOP-controlled Senate is expected to formally reject the measure next week, setting up a conference committee to eliminate House and Senate differences. They aim to get a final measure to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper later this month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos