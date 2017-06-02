Coastal disappointment, inland joy at Trump climate move

Retired coal miner Kenny Smith sits at his kitchen table in Centertown, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017, as he speaks during an interview. President Donald Trump announce Thursday during a news conference a decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord. Smith worked in underground mines in western Kentucky until he retired in the 1990s after 22 years. He supports Trumps decision to pull out of the accord. Next to Smith on the table is the heart pump that keeps him alive. Dylan Lovan AP Photo