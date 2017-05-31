White Sox broadcaster Harrelson to retire after next season

FILE - This Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken Harrelson cheers for the White Sox before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago. White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson says he will retire after working 20 games next year in his 34th season in the booth. Harrelson, a colorful character known for sayings like "You Can Put It On The Board" when the White Sox hit a home run, will work primarily Sunday home games in 2018. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo