FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, front left, sits as her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, right, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. After spending several months in detention in Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra, Choi's daughter, will be extradited to her home country on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, to be investigated over a corruption scandal that toppled Park. Chung’s return may allow prosecutors to expand their inquiry against Park, who was removed from office and arrested in March. Ahn Young-joon, Pool, File AP Photo

May 31, 2017 1:47 AM

Daughter of Park friend back in SKorea to face investigation

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

A South Korean woman extradited from Denmark has arrived in Seoul to face questions about the massive corruption scandal centered on her mother and the country's ousted president.

Chung Yoo-ra arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday and was expected to head straight to a prosecution office.

Prosecutors may question her over allegations of bribery between former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and corporate giant Samsung. Accusations made in multiple court cases allege Chung's equestrian career was supported with the illicit money.

Prosecutors have also alleged a prestigious Seoul university admitted Chung despite her questionable qualifications and gave her favorable academic treatment because of her mother's presidential ties.

