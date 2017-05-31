Business

May 31, 2017 12:21 AM

Ending popular Wisconsin outdoors magazine up for vote

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A popular outdoors magazine published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that's on the chopping block could get saved by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.

The Joint Finance Committee also planned to vote Wednesday on Gov. Scott Walker's push to eliminate a state property tax that generates money to benefit Wisconsin's forests.

Walker has been lobbying hard to do away with the state property tax, but he hasn't been saying as much to defend his call for ending the 98-year-old Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine. Lovers of the magazine have been urging lawmakers to keep the print edition that goes to 80,000 subscribers alive.

Republicans have been pushing back against Walker's call to end the state property tax, which amounts to about $27 a year on a median-valued home.

