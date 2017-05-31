Hat brand Kangol returns jobs to US, finds itself struggling

Jeff Geletka operates a knitting machine used in the manufacturing of Kangol hats the Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, Pa., Monday, May 1, 2017. When the famous hat brand worn by celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Pitt and Gwen Stefani moved into the Pennsylvania factory last year from China, executives with the Bollman Hat Co. billed it as an effort to create U.S. manufacturing jobs. Matt Rourke AP Photo