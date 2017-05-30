Business

May 30, 2017 10:50 AM

Price of gasoline on the rise in Rhode Island

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen 3 cents in the past week, but remains lower than the national average.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.34 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than the national average and a penny higher than the Rhode Island price from a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.17 and as high as $2.45 per gallon.

The increase in the cost of gas was driven in part by higher demand for car trips over the Memorial Day weekend.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos