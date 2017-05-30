Price of gasoline on the rise in Rhode Island

The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen 3 cents in the past week, but remains lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.34 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than the national average and a penny higher than the Rhode Island price from a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.17 and as high as $2.45 per gallon.
The increase in the cost of gas was driven in part by higher demand for car trips over the Memorial Day weekend.
