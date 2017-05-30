Wal-Mart works to close gap between itself and Amazon

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013, file photo, two Wal-Mart employees walk past a sign in the lobby at the Walmart.com office in San Bruno, Calif. Wal-Mart’s acquisition of Jet.com is accelerating its progress in e-commerce as it works to narrow the gap between itself and online leader Amazon. Wal-Mart is betting its online future on essentials like produce and groceries and has adjusted its shipping strategy. But Amazon keeps innovating too. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo