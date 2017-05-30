Major Interstate 65 construction set to begin in Lake County

The Indiana Department of Transportation says major work on its Interstate 65 Northwest Indiana Expansion project is set to begin later this week.
INDOT says the project will add a third travel lane in a stretch from near U.S. 30 in Merrillville to Indiana 2 near Lowell. The agency says motorists will encounter shifting traffic patterns at several locations in Lake County and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph for the length of the project and for bridge work.
The bridge work includes intermittent single-lane closures at night of southbound lanes at the Kankakee River.
INDOT says the work is due to begin on or around Thursday.
