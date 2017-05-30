Business

May 30, 2017 4:38 AM

Work begins converting old Elkhart factory into apartments

The Associated Press
ELKHART, Ind.

A long-closed musical instrument factory in northern Indiana is getting new life as apartments for senior citizens.

The former Conn-Selmer plant in Elkhart has been vacant for 12 years but crews started work this spring on a $10 million renovation of the two-story brick building that dates back to 1910.

The project by Commonwealth Development Corp. of America calls for 55 apartments with rents from $300 to $650 a month.

Commonwealth vice president Kevin McDonell tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2qnK50y ) that the first units should be ready next spring.

State records show the building housed Crow Elkhart Motor Co. from 1910 until 1930, then was used by Conn-Selmer for 75 years.

The project is being supported by nearly $840,000 in rental housing tax credits from the state.

