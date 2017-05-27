Bond offering latest step forward for long-delayed megamall

The issuing of $800 million bonds this week to help finance a massive retail and entertainment center in the Meadowlands sports complex moves the long-delayed project closer to completion.
Called American Dream, the project been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003.
Current developer Triple Five took over in 2011, and on Friday announced the bond issuance, which is part of a $2.7 billion financing plan. The Record (https://njersy.co/2s1wVYl) reports Triple Five recently announced it had closed on $1.6 million in private financing.
It's hoped the complex could open by the spring of 2019.
It's planned to feature high-end retail, a water park, indoor rollercoasters and a skating rink.
