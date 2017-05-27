Texas company sues Alabama school system

A Texas company is suing an Alabama school system over an educational program for young prisoners.
Grade Results maintains the Athens Board of Education owes it more than $2 million for nearly 500 students in an online educational program for incarcerated youths.
The Decatur Daily (http://bit.ly/2rD0LF2 ) reports that the school system denies allegations in the federal lawsuit.
Grade Results provides online educational programs. The system says it hired the company last year to provide education in county lockups.
The school system says it wasn't satisfied with Grade Results, which met with sheriff's officials from around the state.
The company says the school system is refusing to pay a fee of $4,300 for each of 489 students registered in virtual programs. The lawsuit says the system also owes it another $80,000.
Comments