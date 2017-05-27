FILE - In this July 9, 2014 file photo, former National Security Adviser Zbigniew K. Brzezinski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine Russia and developments in Ukraine. Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 89. His death was announced on social media Friday night, May 26, 2017, by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.
Business

May 27, 2017 1:36 AM

Carter national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski dies

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Former President Jimmy Carter is remembering his national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZBIG'-nyef breh-ZHIN'-skee), as "a superb public servant" as well as "brilliant, dedicated and loyal."

Brzezinski died Friday at the age of 89. His death was announced by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Carter says in a statement that he had been impressed by Brzezinski's background and his scholarly and political writings. The former president says Brzezinski became a natural choice for his national security adviser when he became president.

In that role, Brzezinski helped Carter bridge wide gaps between Egypt's Anwar Sadat and Israel's Menachem Begin. Those efforts led to the Camp David accords in September 1978. Three months later, U.S.-China relations were normalized, a top priority for Brzezinski.

