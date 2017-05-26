Illinois lawmakers pass workers' compensation measures

Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Springfield on Friday, May 26, 2017. What qualifies as Illinois Democrats' spring compromise on cost-cutting changes to the workers' compensation program won Senate approval Friday, leaving derisive Republicans without a major, previously agreed-to cost-saving concession. Raoul sponsored one measure requiring state Insurance Department-approved rates based on market need. John O'Connor AP Photo