$10,000 bill for getting car stuck in newly poured concrete

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, a car driven by a 19-year-old driver is stuck in the newly poured concrete in Lincoln, Neb. A police incident report says it wasn't obvious that the concrete wasn't dry and that driver drove into it through a 24-foot

7-meter) gap between traffic control cones. City engineer Thomas Shafer says the driver is responsible for the repairs and could face about a $10,000 bill for the repairs.