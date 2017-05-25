Asian shares mixed as oil's fall counters Wall St gains

FILE - This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a Wall Street street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are climbing for the sixth day in a row Thursday, May 25, 2017, as strong quarterly results from retailers including Best Buy, Williams-Sonoma and PVH give consumer-focused companies a lift. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite are trading at all-time highs. Stocks are stretching for their longest winning streak in three months. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo