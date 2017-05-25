Business

May 25, 2017 4:09 AM

Connecticut bridge reopens after electrical issues

The Associated Press
EAST LYME, Conn.

State officials say a Connecticut bridge that has been inoperable due to electrical issues is back up and running.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced the Niantic River Bridge in East Lyme is running normally after an outside electrical surge destroyed the bridge's control system a few weeks ago.

WVIT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qiEsRj ) the bridge has about a 30-foot clearance, depending on the tide, and the sailboats need the bridge to open to pass through.

The DOT says they found an old circuit board in a warehouse that could be used as a fix instead of surfing for vintage parts which was fortunate as the system runs on 25-year-old machinery.

