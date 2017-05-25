Business

Budget plan clears New Hampshire Senate committee

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A key committee in New Hampshire's Senate has passed its version of the state's new two-year budget.

The Senate Finance Committee approved the proposal, 4-2, on Wednesday with Democrats opposed.

WEVO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2qYrkBZ ) the spending plan comes in at about $12 billion, slightly less than the House's budget and Republican Gov. Phil Scott's budget. Senate President Chuck Morse says the budget is realistic and praised the plan's proposed cuts to business taxes.

Areas such as developmental disability services, substance abuse and mental health all saw more money than in the current budget, but the Democrats on the committee say increases don't go far enough.

The full state Senate is scheduled to vote on the plan next week.

