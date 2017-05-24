Business

May 24, 2017 8:37 PM

The Latest: Hawaii sues Ford, Nissan, Toyota over air bags

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The Latest on Hawaii suing Ford, Nissan and Toyota over defective air bags (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

___

3:10 p.m.

Hawaii is suing auto manufacturers Ford, Nissan and Toyota over air bags that can spew shrapnel when they deploy.

The complaint filed Wednesday says the manufacturers knew or should have known air bags in their cars were dangerous.

The automakers used air bags made by Japanese manufacturer Takata. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 have been injured because of the defect.

Spokesmen from Nissan and Toyota declined to comment. Ford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials say Hawaii residents are vulnerable because the state's humid climate makes the air bags more likely to explode.

Hawaii was the first state to sue Takata and Honda over defective air bags last year. New Mexico sued Takata and a list of automakers in January.

