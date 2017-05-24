Jury rules with school in fight over California strawberries

File - This April 7, 2014, file photo shows Douglas Shaw, a UC Davis plant science professor walking through strawberry fields in Watsonville, Calif. Jurors have sided with a California research university in its dispute with a renowned plant scientist credited with developing tasty strawberries as a professor there. Jurors in a San Francisco federal court said Wednesday, May 24, 2017, that professor Shaw broke the law when he and his research partner tried to profit from their work in a company they formed. Los Angeles Times via AP, File Francine Orr