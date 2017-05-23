Emerald weighing more than 600 pounds found in Brazil

This photo released by the Bahia Mineral Cooperative shows a 4.3-foot tall emerald weighing more than 600 pounds in Bahia, Brazil, Monday, May 22, 2017. Paulo Santana of Brazil's National Mineral Production Department said the emerald was found about 20 days ago by miners of the Bahia Mineral Cooperative, but would not estimate the value of the emerald. It was sold to a mine owner in the region. Bahia Mineral Cooperative via AP)