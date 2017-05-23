Business

Residents told to leave as fire burns in Chelan County

The Associated Press
LEAVENWORTH, Wash.

Authorities are telling some residents to leave immediately as a fire that started at an old log yard burns north of Leavenworth.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Gannie says stacks of logs at an old mill burned and spread to downed timber, brush and standing timber Tuesday afternoon.

Gannie says the fire is threatening homes, timber and electrical infrastructure.

A Level 3 evacuation order telling people to leave immediately has been issued for Sunitsch Canyon to Eagle Creek and all of the Spromberg Canyon area. Washington Emergency Management officials say 168 homes and cabins are affected by the order to leave.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Leavenworth.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews from the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are also responding.

The cause is under investigation.

