May 23, 2017 8:55 PM

Enzi says federal government must live within its means

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Sen. Mike Enzi is commending President Donald Trump for submitting a balanced budget to Congress.

But the Wyoming Republican, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, notes that the president's budget is a suggestion, and it will be closely reviewed by Congress.

Enzi says he applauds the president's support for reviewing and reforming government programs and agencies to ensure effectiveness and efficiency. He adds that the federal government can't continue to spend more than it makes and must live within its means just like average Americans do.

