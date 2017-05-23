Business

Australia and Peru to begin negotiating free trade agreement

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia plans to start negotiating a free trade deal with Peru as part of a new Australian push to open Latin American markets for beef, wheat and wine exports.

Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said in a statement that he and his Peruvian counterpart, Eduardo Ferreyros, were launching negotiations on Wednesday at Australia's Parliament House.

Australian exporters are at a competitive disadvantage in Peru because exports from the United States, Canada and the Europeans Union enjoy duty-free access under various trade deals.

Ciobo said there are massive opportunities for Australians in Latin America.

