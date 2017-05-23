FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Rutledge was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press.
Business

May 23, 2017 5:36 AM

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs

The Associated Press

Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million

___

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS Corp.

$68.6 million

___

3. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Co.

$41 million

___

4. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications Inc.

$37.2 million

___

5. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million

___

6. Brian Roberts

Comcast Corp.

$33 million

___

7. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner Inc.

$32.6 million

___

8. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$32.3 million

___

9. Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$28.3 million

___

10. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

$28.2 million

