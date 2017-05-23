Asian shares drift as blast in Manchester rattles investors

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are broadly higher early Monday, May 22, 2017, as the market bounces back from a turbulent week. Defense contractors are making some of the largest gains and materials makers, technology and consumer-focused companies are all rising. Ford is up after it replaced CEO Mark Fields, while chemicals maker Huntsman is rising after it agreed to combine with Swiss competitor Clariant. Richard Drew, File AP Photo