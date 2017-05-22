Zack Snyder exits 'Justice League' after daughter's death

FILE - In this June 17, 2013 file photo, director Zack Snyder attends spanish premiere of the film "Man of Steel" in Madrid. The recent death of director Zack Snyder’s daughter has driven the prominent filmmaker to step away from finishing the ensemble superhero movie “Justice League.” Warner Bros. Pictures president Toby Emmerich said on Monday, May 22, 2017, that director Joss Whedon would take over the post-production process for the film, which should stay on track for a Nov. 17 release. Abraham Caro Marin, File AP Photo