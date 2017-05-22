Gulfport airport gets $3.4M federal grant

Those who live near Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will continue to get sound-proofing for their homes thanks to a $3.4 million federal noise mitigation grant.
The money continues the effort that began in 2005 to soundproof homes by installing new doors, windows, insulation and in some cases HVAC units. To qualify, homes must be within the Federal Aviation Administration’s pre-established sound contours.
“The Gulfport-Biloxi Airport plays a vital role in our economic growth and stability, and it’s important that we provide the infrastructure support needed to ensure their continued success,” said U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Mississippi, who announced the grant Monday.
The airport carries about 600,000 passengers annually and provides $115 million in direct economic impact. It is home to the Mississippi National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center and the Aviation Classification Repair Activity Depot.
