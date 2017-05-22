Westinghouse workers locked out after contract dispute

Employees of Westinghouse Electric Company in Newington, New Hampshire, have been locked out from work after a contract agreement wasn't reached.
The lockout, which went into effect shortly before midnight Sunday at the nuclear component plant, affects 172 employees who are part of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 651.
A company spokeswoman said Monday no further meetings have been scheduled.
The workers' contract expired April 30; they were given an extension.
Michael DiClemente, union business manager, told WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2qHnfTZ) after meeting with Westinghouse last week, the union was told that workers would be locked out if the company's last and final contract offer was rejected. He said another meeting was held Sunday, but an agreement couldn't be reached.
Westinghouse said Sunday it's "disappointed" the union was unwilling to accept its offer, but remains hopeful for an agreement. Westinghouse planned to keep operating with non-union employees.
