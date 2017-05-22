North Dakota Project Safe Send chemical collections set

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has scheduled this year's round of Project Safe Send chemical collections.
The program gives farmers, ranchers, pesticide handlers, government agencies and homeowners a way to dispose of unusable herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides free of charge.
This year's collections begin July 12 in Ashley and end Aug. 3 in Larimore. In between there will be collections in Bismarck, Hettinger, Dickinson, Tioga, Minot, Harvey, Wyndmere, Valley City, Devils Lake and Langdon. Details are available at www.nd.gov/ndda/ .
Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says over the past 25 years, more than 4.3 million pounds of chemicals have been disposed of through the program.
It's funded by fees that pesticide manufacturers pay to register their products in North Dakota. Collected pesticides are shipped out of state for incineration.
