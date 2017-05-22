Jesus, mafia team up to boost dive tourism

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore Pause 1:54 Sail boat will be sunk to become fishing reef 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 0:55 Storm topples tree in Gulfport 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss 0:51 Gulfport workers stand arrow sign up 2:01 Special Olympics bocce ball competitors inspire friends 0:54 Tips on how to stay fit after retirement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Ralph Humphrey of Mississippi Gulf Fishing Banks explains the process of turning a derelict metal-hull sail boat into an artificial reef to attract game fish in the Gulf of Mexico. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com