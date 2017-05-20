Business

May 20, 2017

Shuttered power plant on Georgia coast going out with a boom

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga.

Georgia Power is sending off one of its retired power plants with a loud boom.

The Brunswick News reports (http://bit.ly/2rlWiXh ) a demolition crew was scheduled Saturday to take down 65-year-old Plant McManus in coastal Georgia. Controlled explosions were planned to topple the plant's nine-story main building as well as its 180-foot smoke stack.

Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering (DORE-ing) warned residents: "It is expected to be loud."

Plant McManus' first oil-fired unit went online in 1952 and a second was added in 1959.

Georgia Power shuttered the plant two years ago. Paulo Albuquerque is Georgia Power's coastal regional manager. He says stricter environmental regulations made the plant too costly to continue operating.

