May 19, 2017

Ingalls awarded $10M contract

By Mary Perez

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is being awarded a $10,182,617 cost-plus-award fee modification to a contract for options on the DDG 51-class follow yard services.

This contract provides liaison and technical support, engineering, design and configuration management, along with systems engineering team, turnkey and crew indoctrination and orientation.

The contract provides that 97 percent of the work will be performed in Pascagoula, 2 percent in Washington and 1 percent in Bath, Maine.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington is the contracting activity and work is expected to be completed by October.

