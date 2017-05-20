In this photo taken from video provided by Hawaii News Now, a man who was detained on an American Airlines flight is driven away from the plane after landing in Honolulu, Friday, May 19, 2017. Federal agents met the plane from Los Angeles when it landed in Honolulu and took the man into custody.
May 20, 2017 1:29 PM

The Latest: Flight attendant group proud of crew's actions

HONOLULU

The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local):

8:12 a.m.

The association of flight attendants says it is proud of the American Airlines crew that handled a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight Friday and allowed the plane to land safely.

Bob Ross, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, on Saturday said the attendants intervened to "defuse a high-risk situation."

Eyewitnesses have said a flight attendant used an airplane drink cart to prevent a man from reaching the front of the jet.

Ross says flight attendants are the last line of defense during air travel.

7:25 a.m.

American Airlines says its flight attendants played a key role in handling a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight to ensure the safety of those on board.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said in a statement Saturday the incident highlighted the airline crew's professionalism.

Law enforcement officers were requested to meet Flight 31 when the plane landed in Honolulu on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say a flight attendant used an airplane drink cart to block a man from reaching the front of the jet.

He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed, escorted by two fighter jets.

