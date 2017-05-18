Perez, Mary E. - Biloxi Courtesy of GasBuddy
See who has the top gas station restrooms in Mississippi

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

May 18, 2017 4:38 PM

Just in time for summer road trips, GasBuddy.com has put out a list of its top-rated gas station restrooms in Mississippi and every state.

The GasBuddy smartphone app can be used to find the lowest prices for gasoline in an area and on Thursday the company released the survey results of highest-rated bathrooms.

The winner in Mississippi is Murphy USA, which has stations across South Mississippi.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip was ranked tops in nine states, the most of any brand, followed by Chevron, the tops in five states on the West Coast. Sheetz and Wawa each led in four states.

Brands needed to have at least 20 stations in a state to be included in the survey.

According to a recent GasBuddy survey, 64 percent of those who responded said one of their worst fears about a road trip is the need to use the restroom and not knowing when the next one will be available. The survey showed 69 percent of users said they wouldn’t consider visiting a gas station convenience store with fewer than 3 out of 5 stars.

