The Latest: Trump denies asking Comey to shelve Flynn probe

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore Pause 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 2:06 Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:12 Saints fans for 50 years 3:02 GIlich says it's not rocket science how to keep sand off U.S. 90 1:19 Test measures Mississippi third-graders' reading skills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump tells graduates at the Coast Guard Academy to never give up in the face of adversity and that no politician 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than he has been. The White House

President Donald Trump tells graduates at the Coast Guard Academy to never give up in the face of adversity and that no politician 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than he has been. The White House