Pascagoula hires new economic development director

Billy Lawson is the new Economic Development and Residential Recruitment Director for the City of Pascagoula.
Lawson will be responsible for working with city and community leaders to recruit residential development and new business development opportunities for Pascagoula.
A Gulf Coast native, Lawson has extensive experience in economic development, residential and military housing administration. He previously served as senior community manager for the Balfour Beatty Communities in Fort Stewart, Georgia.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University. He received both degrees while on active duty in the Army.
“I have no doubt Pascagoula will benefit greatly from his experience and expertise,” said Interim City Manager Eddie Williams.
