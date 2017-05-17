Billy Lawson
Billy Lawson
Billy Lawson

Business

May 17, 2017 2:17 PM

Pascagoula hires new economic development director

Sun Herald

Billy Lawson is the new Economic Development and Residential Recruitment Director for the City of Pascagoula.

Lawson will be responsible for working with city and community leaders to recruit residential development and new business development opportunities for Pascagoula.

A Gulf Coast native, Lawson has extensive experience in economic development, residential and military housing administration. He previously served as senior community manager for the Balfour Beatty Communities in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University. He received both degrees while on active duty in the Army.

“I have no doubt Pascagoula will benefit greatly from his experience and expertise,” said Interim City Manager Eddie Williams.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos