More health insurance woes looming: blame Trump or Obama?

FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, followed by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, leaves Capitol Hill Washington. It’s looking like another year of big premium increases and dwindling choice for many consumers who buy their own health insurance, but why, and who’s to blame? President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that “Obamacare” is collapsing. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo