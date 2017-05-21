Personnel file for May 21

Rickey Chance, DO, has joined Memorial Physician Clinics at 1759 Medical Park Drive, Biloxi, in the practice of family medicine. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internship and residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson. He has been in practice since the early 1990s and is board certified in family medicine.
Ingalls Shipbuilding division has named Charley Diaz corporate director of customer affairs for small surface combatants and U.S. Coast Guard programs. Diaz is a retired captain and four-time cutter commanding officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. Prior to joining Huntington Ingalls Industries, Diaz was chief of staff for the Coast Guard Pacific Area, where he led an interdisciplinary staff in managing the Pacific cutter fleet, including several National Security Cutters built by Ingalls. Most recently, he was CEO of Diaz LLC, a maritime consultant. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Coast Guard Academy and a master of public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School.
Rogena Woods Mitchell, a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Pascagoula, is a recipient of the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award. She is the 17th member to receive the award in the club’s 72-year history. She is a marketing executive at Orion Engineering in Pascagoula. She oversees the Key Clubs at Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and Resurrection high schools and Bring Up Grades programs, and is lieutenant governor for the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District, Division 14 of Kiwanis International.
Nicolas Bazan, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the board of directors of the National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute being built at Tradition in South Mississippi. Born in Argentina, he is the founding director of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence at the Louisiana State University Health Services Center, School of Medicine in New Orleans. He trained at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York and Harvard Medical School in Boston.
Cari Fowler, a certified research administrator, has been named Cleveland Clinic’s program administrator at the National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute under construction at Tradition. She held several key positions at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and her latest assignment was director of Sponsored Programs.
Bartolome Burguera, M.D., Ph.D., an obesity and diabetes specialist at Cleveland Clinic, has been named executive medical director of the National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute at Tradition. He joined Cleveland Clinic in 2013 as a staff physician in the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism and director of obesity programs. He will continue to lead Cleveland Clinic’s obesity programs and teach at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.
Lisa McKay, a shareholder with the law firm of Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A., is serving as 2017 president of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, a statewide association of more than 600 attorneys who practice primarily in the defense of civil litigation. Currie Johnson & Myers has law offices in Jackson and Biloxi.
