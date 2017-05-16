Senate Dems to push forward on 'grand bargain'

State Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, speaks Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Springfield, Ill., as he discusses the offer they made last week to negotiate over the non-budget structural changes Gov. Bruce Rauner is seeking. They say the Rauner administration has not responded. Republican Rauner said the House Democrats are trying to create a distraction from progress made on a budget compromise in the Senate. John O'Connor AP Photo