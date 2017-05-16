China's fondness for pirated software raises risks in attack

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2015 file photo, a man surfs Internet on his laptop computer at a Starbuck cafe in Beijing. Security researcher say China's fondness for pirated software left it especially vulnerable to the latest global cyberattack. Beijing has tolerated rampant use of unlicensed software copies despite repeated promises to crack down and warnings by industry groups that China is leaving itself open to being hurt by malicious code. Andy Wong, File AP Photo