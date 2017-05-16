Rhode Island could ban lingering in leftmost highway lane

Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban highway drivers from lingering in the leftmost lane unless they're passing another vehicle.
The House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to move the bill forward to the full House of Representatives.
It would affect driving on Interstate 95 and other multilane highways.
The bill's sponsor, Portsmouth Democratic Rep. Dennis Canario, has said it would stop slower drivers from "lallygagging in the high-speed lane." The retired police officer says it can be dangerous when people don't give way to passing vehicles because it causes others to drive aggressively.
Canario says that "if you're not passing anybody, there's no reason to be in that left-hand lane."
Other I-95 corridor states that already have similar "keep right" laws are Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
