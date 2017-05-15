Business

May 15, 2017 8:47 PM

Neighbors file 1st lawsuit after Colorado house explosion

The Associated Press
LONGMONT, Colo.

Neighbors have filed the first lawsuit stemming from a fatal house explosion in northern Colorado that's blamed on unrefined natural gas flowing from a severed pipeline.

The Longmont Times-Call reports https://goo.gl/dSwiin Jeffrey and Karla Baum filed a negligence lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and others Monday over fears their home isn't safe after the April 17 explosion.

The blast in Firestone killed two people and badly burned a third. State regulators said the severed 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) line was thought to be out of service but was connected to a nearby gas well with a valve turned on.

State regulators ordered oil and gas companies to inspect and test all similar pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings.

A call to Anadarko's headquarters in Texas went unanswered Monday evening.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos