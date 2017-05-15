The Latest: IT expert modest about stopping cyberattack

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs Pause

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

1:01 Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun

1:24 Gang member pleads guilty to killing transgender woman

0:53 Bob Goolsby's daylilies

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia