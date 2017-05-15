FDA recalls batches of Red Robin Crispy Onion Rings

Check your freezer if you’ve recently bought a bag of Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings and you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.
Certain packages of the onion rings may contain a milk allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The onion rings are not the product sold in Red Robin restaurants. The recall does not include frozen Red Robin burgers sold in retail stores.
The 14-ounce bags, sold in grocery stores, have expiration dates of Oct. 28 and Oct 29, and Universal Product Codes of 6906711841 and 6906711941.
No illnesses have been reported.
The recall was issued after Lamb Weston learned its contract manufacturer, Fry Foods, had mistakenly packed a product containing milk but did not indicate the presence of milk on its packaging, the FDA announcement said.
Consumers who have bought the frozen onion rings in question are urged to return the bags to the store that sold them for a full refund.
Fry Foods and Lamb Weston are cooperating with the FDA and are working to make sure the packages in question have been removed from store shelves.
For questions on the recall, call 1-866-518-0137, Monday through Friday.
Red Robin frozen products are sold in Mississippi grocery stores and elsewhere. The business has no restaurants in Mississippi, but it does in neighboring states of Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
