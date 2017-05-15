Business

May 15, 2017 2:43 AM

New photo exhibit will feature Virginia's shipyard workers

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

A new art exhibit will feature photographs of shipyard workers in Virginia's Hampton Roads region.

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk will display 21 photographs from May 18 through July 16.

Norfolk-based photographer Glen McClure spent years visiting the region's shipyards. He photographed roughly 400 subjects on the docks and decks lining the area's waterways. A press release says that photographs celebrate their skill, knowledge and individuality.

Additional photos will be on view this summer at exhibitions at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center in Newport News, the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center and The Charles H. Taylor Arts Center in Hampton.

