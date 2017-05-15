Business

May 15, 2017 2:43 AM

Delaware panel updates official state revenue forecast

The Associated Press
NEW CASTLE, Del.

The panel that sets Delaware's official revenue forecast is updating its projections as lawmakers prepare to begin drafting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Monday's meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council comes after the panel lowered its projections last month, the latest in a series of declining revenue forecasts.

The council last month lowered its revenue estimate for the current fiscal year by about $5 million compared to its March forecast. It reduced the revenue estimate for fiscal 2018 by $11 million.

Those revisions left Gov. John Carney and lawmakers facing an estimated $395 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current year funding.

Carney has proposed a mix of spending cuts and tax increases to balance next year's budget.

