Rouses will soon have that local delicacy, Cat Island cookies

Need that Cat Island cookie or cracker fix right now? There are three Rouses stores on the Coast that will be able to help you out soon.
Cat Island Cookies LLC has announced a relationship with Rouses Supermarkets to carry the Pass Christian–made cookies and crackers on their shelves, including at the three Coast stores.
“The addition of Rouses brings our total store count to over 130 in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas,” Leslie Bullock, president of Cat Island, said in a press release Friday, adding, “We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
In a phone call Friday, Bullock said the products have been delivered to Cat Island’s distributor.
Asked when the company’s products will be in Rouses stores in Diamondhead, Gulfport and Ocean Springs, Bullock said, “We’re hoping some time next week.”
Rouses, based in Thibodaux, Louisiana, has 54 stores in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Rouses store in Gulfport expects to have its delivery Tuesday.
Bullock and her business partner and sister, Shelly McNair, began Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. about 2 1/2 years ago. They started out in the kitchen of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Long Beach because it was a certified commercial kitchen. They moved to their current operation on Kiln-DeLisle Road in Pass Christian in March 2015.
Their line of all-natural products includes Brown Butter, Lemon Butter, Lime Butter, Coffee on the Half Shell, Toffee Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip and Pecan Chocolate Chip cookies and Zesty Cheddar Bites and Spicy Asiago Wafers.
In addition to Rouses, Cat Island cookies and crackers are available in gift shops and other locations on the Coast.
